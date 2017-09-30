Taylor Swift is reportedly getting serious about her relationship with rumoured boyfriend and British actor Joe Alwyn.

People close to the Shake It Off hitmaker claimed she is planning to take her romance to the next level, but she does not want to make it official anytime soon. According to an industry insider, the songstress is trying hard to keep her love life private because of the past experiences.

"Things are getting serious between them, and Taylor wants to spend as much time getting to know Joe's world as possible. They can't get enough of each other," a source told Hollywood Life.

The Look What You Made Me Do singer introduced the 26-year-old actor to her family members last month. She also made a trip to England to meet his family members to get their approval.

"Taylor made the trip to England to spend time with Joe's family and friends, and Cara offered to have them at her place in Chiswick. Obviously Taylor can stay at the world's swankiest hotels but that's not really her bag," the aforementioned source said.

The insider said privacy is the most important thing for Swift when it comes to her love life. She apparently does not want to be noticed by her fans when she is with Alwyn.

"She's trying to keep a low profile with Joe, and staying with Cara has let her do that. Instead of being stopped by fans for selfies, they've been able to come and go totally unnoticed," the source said.