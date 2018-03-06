Tata Motors, the home-grown carmaker has got its mojo back and the company has been dropping surprises from Auto Expo to Geneva Motor Show. While the new 45X premium hatchback concept and the H5X SUV awed the visitors at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida, the carmaker is now set to give us yet another surprise at the latest edition of Geneva Motor Show.

Tata, which seems to be in high spirit ahead of its 20th-year appearance at the Geneva International Motors show, has been teasing a new sedan ahead of its debut. While not much is known about the new premium sedan of Tata Motors, rumors are rife that it will flaunt a new design, deviating from the current styling of its models. The new Tata sedan is expected to rival the premium models like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and the upcoming Toyota Yaris.

To be based on the AMP (Advance Modular Platform), which also underpins the upcoming premium hatchback 45X, the new Tata sedan, could embody the Impact 2.0 design language of the company.

Unlike the Tata Tigor, the new sedan will be longer and could pack a slew of futuristic updates and features. At the Geneva show, the new sedan is likely to be showcased as a concept, which could come in production version in the coming years.

At the heart, the new sedan in the production form is expected to get powerful versions of its Revotron petrol and Revotorq diesel engines. In addition to the manual gearbox, Tata Motors is also expected to offer a dual-clutch transmission as an option. Tata could also make the new sedan compatible with an electric heart as it is seen as the future of mobility in India.

Tata will debut the new sedan at 15.00 IST on March 6.