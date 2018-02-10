Tata Motors has one of the largest pavilions at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 at Greater Noida. The Indian automaker has an array of vehicles from hatchbacks to heavy trucks at its stall but the highlight is the two new concepts- the H5X and the 45X.

Both H5X will soon turn out be a premium SUV that will go up against the Jeep Compass in the Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh category while the 45X in the production avatar will be a premium hatchback posing threat to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Both concepts feature new and advanced Impact Design 2.0 design cues of Tata Motors. Let's take a deep dive to more about the two new concepts.

Tata H5X

H5X is a monocoque SUV that provides a glimpse of the future generation of Tata Motors SUV in terms of design, technology and sheer capabilities. H5X is the first vehicle based on Tata's new generation Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA), developed in collaboration with its British subsidiary -- Jaguar Land Rover. Tata Motors claims the architecture is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture.

The concept has an eye-catching and bold design especially when you see it in flashy orange colour. The show cars massive 22-inch wheels and huge wheel arches give a rugged look to the H5X. The high-set slim headlights, more defined humanity line and chunky cladding at the base of the doors add a lot of character to H5X. The roofline has a rearward slope and the glass area that narrows at C-pillar and then broadens with the rear windscreen is a work of art.

The production version of the H5X is expected to come in both five-seat and seven-seat avatar sometime in 2019. Reports indicate Fiat's Multijet II diesel engine that also powers the Jeep Compass is the engine in consideration for the H5X.

Tata 45X

The 45X concept is the precursor to Tata Motors' upcoming premium hatchback. The concept comes with sporty silhouette and aerodynamic lines. Signature humanity line, slim dual-LED headlamps, lower grill setup gives the front of the 45X a sleek stance. At the rear, slingshot line design is amplified by a chrome finisher. Surfboard mounted wing cameras and dual-tone body flanked by full led tail lamps are the other notable elements in the 45X.

Since the 45X hatchback will be featuring Impact Design 2.0 language, the Tata premium hatchback will boast of segment-leading wheel sizes. Tata has showcased the 45X behind a glass enclosure and hence details of the cabin are not available at present.

Tata Motors is expected to launch the 45X based premium hatchback in 2019.