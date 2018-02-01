Tata Motors is all set become one of the most talked about exhibitor at the Auto Expo 2018 as it has lined up an array of models for a grand debut. Tata Tigor Sport and a premium hatchback codenamed X451 will make global debut at Tata Motors' pavilion while SUV lovers will be interested in the upcoming premium SUV which is rumoured with names Q501 and H5. Ahead of the premiere, here are some details to chew upon.

Though Tata Motors bought the Land Rover brand along with Jaguar in 2008, there was no synergy between the brands in any form. That is going to change as the upcoming premium SUV from Tata Motors will be based on the same platform as that of the Land Rover Discovery Sport (Code L550). The Tata SUV is currently called Harrier or H5. It will be superior in areas like the ride, handling and safety with the adoption of the new platform. To keep cost in check, Tata Motors may replace expensive aluminium sections and parts with more affordable steel parts.

Though the platform is from the Land Rover, Tata Motors will not be using the Ingenium engine as rumoured. Instead, the H5 will be powered by Fiat's 2.0 Multijet diesel, already seen under the hood of the Jeep Compass. The engine is readily available as it has been manufactured at Fiat's high-tech facility in Rajangaon. The mill is expected to develop 140hp in the H5 while the seven-seater model expected later will get a 180hp tune. ZF's soon to be locally produced nine-speed automatic unit will be the probable transmission along with the standard manual transmission option. Tata Motors will employ its own 4x4 system as well.

The SUV is expected to have an evolved design of the Nexon compact SUV. Tata Motors has already confirmed its future models will bear Impact Design 2.0 design language that possesses bolder stance. The new design language also promises segment-leading wheel sizes and strong fenders. This indicates the H5 will have massive road presence and that will be a sure hit among SUV-loving Indian buyers.

Tata Motors is also believed to be working on more customisation options for its upcoming SUV. All these elements confirm the Tata compact SUV will be an exciting product, posing a serious challenge to Jeep Compass, the reigning leader in the segment.

Source: Autocar