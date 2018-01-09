Automakers in India are busy readying their line-up for the 14th edition of Auto Expo, which is slated for February 2018. The home-grown carmaker Tata Motors is also gearing up for the biggest auto carnival of India and the company has now revealed its plans for the auto show.

Tata Motors will showcase 26 smart mobility solutions across its passenger and commercial vehicles brought alive in a specially curated theme across its pavilion at Hall No 14. The company will also give a sneak peek into the future with global premiere of some key passenger and commercial vehicle models and the event will also reveal its new design language - Impact Design 2.0 in PV. The company's Impact Design 1.0 debuted at the Auto Expo with Tiago and now has the hatchback, the Tigor, Nexon and Hexa based on this philosophy.

Also read: Tata Motors-ISRO's Starbus hydrogen fuel cell bus spied testing; all you need to know

"Being the only Indian automotive manufacturer with an end-to-end product portfolio and with 'Connecting Aspirations' at the heart of our brand identity, we share a responsibility to seamlessly connect into India's aspiration for smart cities with our integrated mobility solutions. In line with our efforts to support the Government's vision, our pavilion at the Auto Expo, is developed under the theme of 'Smart Mobility, Smart Cities' and will give our customers a preview of Tata Motors' future mobility solutions," said Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors.

Although Tata has not revealed which of the rumoured models will debut its new Impact 2.0 design, rumours are rife that it could either be the X451 hatchback or Q501 SUV.

Also read: Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2018: Q501 SUV, Tiago Plus, X451 premium hatchback and others on offer

Tata X451 premium hatchback

Tata Motors is reportedly planning to foray into the premium hatchback segment and the work on the model, codenamed the X451, is believed to be progressing. Tata could debut its new design language on this model, which will be based on the AMP (Advanced Modular Platform). The premium hatchback back of Tata will rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Hyundai Elite i20.

Tata Q501

Works on Tata's premium SUV in association with British subsidiary Land Rover is also underway. Codenamed the Q501, the model has been spotted undergoing road tests in Land Rover Discovery Sport's cloth.

The Tata SUV is likely to be based on Land Rover Discovery Sport's L550 platform and is expected to draw power from an all-new 2.0-litre diesel mill that develops 170bhp, mated to six-speed manual as well as automatic transmission. The Q501 will also boast of an AWD system with Land Rover's Terrain Response programme.