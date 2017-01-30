Taraji P. Henson delivers powerful speech as Hidden Figures wins best film ensemble SAG award

Taraji P. Henson delivers powerful speech as Hidden Figures wins best film ensemble SAG award Close
Hidden Figures won the Screen Actors Guild award for best film ensemble on 29 January. Hidden Figures is the true story of three black female mathematicians during the 1960s space race, and actor Taraji P Henson gave a rousing speech promoting unity and love whilst accepting the award. The SAGs was overshadowed by politics as stars slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for restricting entry for travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.
loading image
IBT TV
A-list Insider: Drake is Spotify's most-streamed artist, another royal baby on the way
Most popular