Thirty six people were injured in Tamil Nadu's traditional bull taming sport, Jallikattu, which was held at Avaniyapuram in Madurai district on Sunday. One of the tamers, who has been severely injured, is being treated at the medical camp set up at the venue.

ANI has reported that 1200 tamers and 950 bulls are participating in the bull taming sport, which was formally inaugurated by Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar and District Collector Veeraraghava Rao. Higher authorities from the district and police also attended the event.

Madurai(TN): #Jallikattu underway in Avaniapuram; 1200tamers,950bulls participating;15medical teams,20ambulances deployed fr safety&security — ANI (@ANI_news) February 5, 2017

According to the police, the event is being held after proper precautionary measures were taken. The bulls and the tamers have undergone necessary medical examinations before being allowed to participate in the sports.

In Jallikattu, a bull tamer has to grab on to the hump of the bull and hang on to it, while the bull tries to escape. The Animal Welfare Board of India earlier had reported that 43 men were killed and 5 bulls died during 2008 to 2014.

According to the ANI, 15 medical teams and 20 ambulances have been arranged to take care of any medical emergencies.

Three years ago, on May 7, 2014 the Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu on account of animal cruelty. But this year on January 21, the Governor of Tamil Nadu issued a new ordinance that authorized the continuation of Jallikattu events after hundreds of protesters gathered at a rally in Chennai to oppose the ban.

IBT Poll: Why Tamil Nadu shouldn't give up Jallikattu; here's what Twitterati have to say

Currently, preparations are being made for the much-awaited Palamedu jallikattu which will be held on February 9 and Alanganallur jallikattu, which has been postponed from February 1 to February 10.

"We will ensure that all arrangements are in place and also arrange for more space in the gallery for spectators at the event this year," A Sundarajan, chairman of the organising committee, said.

The organisers are also hoping that O Paneerselvam will be attending the programme.