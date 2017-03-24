The latest Malayalam movie Take Off, starring Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil and Asif Ali, opened to a fabulous response from the audience and celebs alike on March 24.

Check Take Off audience review

The movie is based on the real life incidents of Indian nurses held hostage by the ISIS militants in Tikrit, Iraq in 2014. Viewers are all praise for movie's high standards and terrific performances from the lead actors, especially Parvathy.

Many celebrities had earlier promoted the realistic thriller by sharing the trailer in social media. Now, after the movie's release, lot of them are giving it up for the directorial venture of Mahesh Narayanan.

The movie's trailers had raised the expectations of the audience. The initial response suggests Take Off is primed to set the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box offices as well. The movie is bankrolled by Anto Joseph and Shebin Backer in association with Rajesh Pillai Films.

Check out what celebs have to say about Take Off movie:

Vijay Babu

Malayala cinema has taken off .....

Take off has taken it to the next level .

Congrats Mahesh Narayanan , Anto Joseph , Parvathy , kunchako Boban , Fahad Fazil , Asif Ali , all the other technicians and artists .

Vivek Ranjit

Mahesh Narayanan has been like a mentor to me and many of us. Have heard him narrate many stories and ideas which he wanted to direct, for several years now. But I'm glad Take Off is the subject and film which he chose to make his directorial debut with. A stellar film which excels in all departments, portrays a magnificent & gritty real story with utmost perfection and international standards, staying within the constraints of Malayalam Cinema. Parvathy is the life and soul of this movie. Playing the central character Sameera, she makes us travel along with her on this devastating journey, giving us a first hand experience of her travails, pain & struggle. Hats off to her. Kunchacko Boban plays a strong backbone and the driving force behind Sameera, and we can see one of his finest performances in this film. He is the emotional anchor of the film and delivers a moving performance. Asif Ali appears in just a few scenes, but gives a very sensitive, matured performance. Was really happy to see a completely different Asif in this movie, and his decision to take up that cameo role deserves a special applause. And of course, Fahadh Faasil is phenomenal from the second he appears on screen, till the last frame. Have been missing him on screen since Maheshinte Prathikaram, and he has made the wait truly worth it. A moving screenplay by Maheshettan and P V Shaji Kumar with some brilliant dialogues and not a single faulty note. Skilfully edited by Maheshettan and Abhilash Balachandran, nice songs by Shaan Rahman and Gopi Sunder, who has also composed the evocative background score for the movie. Sanu John Varughese has shot the movie gloriously, in a truly international level, along with art director Santhosh Raman, taking us to completely new landscape and never disconnecting us from the emotional journey of the characters. From the visuals, it is difficult to believe that this is a Malayalam film we are watching. Prakash Belawadi, the little kid Eric, Prem Prakash Sir, Alencier, Rony David Raj, Anjali Nair, all the other nurses and the entire cast have performed brilliantly. Raja Krishnan's sound mixing, Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar's sound design - amazing again!!

The film had me with moist eyes at many instances and with goosebumps at many others. We can be proud that such a film was made in our industry. Don't miss it at any cost!

Thank you Anto Joseph, Shebin Backer, Mekha Chechi and the entire cast & crew for making this happen. Rajeshettan must be feeling really proud from up there! This is the best tribute which can be given to that man who lived for cinema! Salutes Mahesh Narayanan for Take Off! People, go watch the very next show! We shouldn't let this film down. Rajeshettan would be feeling very proud, up there!

Alexander Prasanth

Yes.. TAKE OFF CLEARED...

Jithin Lal

Take off. Must watch

-