Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding, is making sure she spends quality time with Taimur before the promotions of the film begin. The gorgeous actress along with Taimur have flown down to Rajasthan to be with Saif Ali Khan, who is shooting for Navdeep Singh's next film co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and R Madhavan.

Saif has been shooting in a village called Desuri, close to Udaipur, in Rajasthan. A source told DNA, "Saif has been shooting in a village called Desuri in Rajasthan (that is two hours away from Udaipur) for the yet-to-be-titled Navdeep Singh film, which also stars R Madhavan and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. As he is stationed in Udaipur, Bebo decided to pay him a visit with Taimur in tow. They will zoom off to different places as they love to travel."

Some pictures from the trio's stay in Rajasthan have surfaced, where little Taimur looks confused as Saif and Kareena explore the village and meet the locals.

It is being said that the mother-son duo will be returning to Mumbai in a few days. "Bebo will come back to Mumbai with Taimur in about three to four days as she has brand commitments, lined up. She has an ad shoot lined up next week in the city, which she'll finish after returning from Udaipur," the source added.

Coming to the adorable Taimur, just a few days ago, one of the pictures of the one-year-old featuring him in a ponytail went viral. In another image, the adorable little munchkin and his cousin Inaaya (Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu's daughter) were clicked in the one frame. The image was posted on Instagram by Soha and left the netizens baffled as at the first glance, Taimur and Innaya looked like twins.

Just before leaving for Rajasthan, Kareena inaugurated the 10th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival in Karnataka. The beauty looked breathtaking in a black saree with a red border and T-shirt style blouse. The diva looked stunning sporting Sanjay Garg's attire, under the label Raw Mango.