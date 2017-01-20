In what could boost the otherwise stale smartwatch market, Tag Heuer, a Swiss manufacturing company that designs and manufactures watches, is reportedly planning to release an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch.

Jean-Claude Biver of Tag Heuer has confirmed that the company will launch an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch in May, according to a report by Nzz.ch. The device will be available in two sizes and come packed with powerful Intel processor, better display and a GPS module that can track location within one metre radius.

Smartwatch market is currently dominated by Apple's WatchOS, Samsung Gear S2 and Samsung Gear S3 with Android Wear failing to make an impact. But the entry of Tag Heuer, which has claimed to have sold over 56,000 smartwatches since the release of Tag Heuer Connected more than a year ago, may change the whole equation. In fact, it has the potential to boost not only the smartwatch market, but also beat WatchOS, Samsung Gear S2 and Samsung Gear S3.

Google is set to collaborate with Cronologics, a wearable technology company that developed the operating system for CoWatch, for Android Wear 2.0. It has revealed in a letter to developers that Android Wear 2.0 will be launched in the first quarter of 2017 and warned that apps that are not updated "won't show up on the watch Play Store" when it is launched in early February.

(Source: Nzz.ch)