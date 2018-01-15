Popular Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer launched its first Android Wear-powered Connected Modular 45 last year. It was undoubtedly one of the best premium smartwatches but it came with a tad big dial for most consumers' wrists. Considering their requests, the company has released a new compact Connected Module 41 that fits everyone.

As the name suggests, TAG Heuer's new smartwatch comes with 41mm diameter dial and several upgrades over the original, with Google (for Android Wear and cashless payment) and Intel (for processor and modems) collaboration.

It also flaunts high definition AMOLED 390x390p screen with 326 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution and improved brightness having a maximum of 350 nits. It also sports grade 5 Titanium lugs with a brushed silver coating, alternate finishing brushed grade 5 Titanium straps and buckle.

It has a storage capacity of 8 GB, and RAM of 1 GB, making it extremely smooth under any usage conditions, compared to the original 45 series, which comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB storage.

The Swiss-made smartwatch is water resistant up to 50 metres and features GPS, microphone, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an NFC (Near Field Communication) sensor enabling contactless payment via Android Pay and also comes with numerous customisable TAG Heuer dials from the TAG Heuer Studio. It supports Android phones (with v4.4 or later) and Apple iPhones (iOS 9 or later).

The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41 also features the ingenious modular concept, wherein it can be replaced with a mechanical watch in three simple steps (more on that later) and comes in seven standard models, are available in boutiques and online, and with options of personalisation to strap and lugs.

New strap colours have been added to the collection: pink, blue or white leather. To sum up, there will nine different straps for customers to choose for the Connected Module 41.

The company added that the smartwatch can be replaced with a Calibre 5 three-hand mechanical module (have to be purchased separately). With this option, the connected watch becomes an attractive mechanical watch in just a few clicks.

With such amazing features, TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41 does not come cheap. Its price starts at Its price starts at $1,200, approximately Rs. 76,110 (price indicative of exchange rate and not the actual cost in India).

As of now, there is no official word on when TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41 will be released in India.

Region-specific TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41 series official price list:

Region Price Switzerland 1,190 CHF Europe 1,100 EUR UK 1,000 GBP US 1,200 USD Japan 130,000 JPY Hong Kong 9,700 HKD

