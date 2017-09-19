Regarding the controversy over SAB TV's popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actor Gurucharan Singh has given a clarification on his stance through a Facebook live video. He urged people to watch the episode and listen to the dialogues and confirm whether he played Guru Gobind Singh of Guru Gobind Singh Ji ka Khalsa.

The Sikh community had alleged that the popular sitcom featured a living character of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, which is against Sikh tenets. They demanded a ban on the show.

While Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji, had already defended the show by saying it was a case of misunderstanding, the makers also clarified through their official Twitter handle that actor Gurcharan Singh was not dressed as the tenth guru himself but as Guru Gobind Singh ka Khalsa.

Live from Mumbai with TV artist gurcharan (Roshan) singh sodhi https://t.co/oDwgg0NVNr — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 17, 2017

The producer of the show, Asit Kumar Modi, said in a statement to Quint, "Roshan Singh Sodhi was shown as Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Ka Khalsa, which has been justified through the dialogues & his performance. We have always believed in equality of all the religions & have never intended to hurt the sentiments of anyone. Our show consists of people from varied religions and cultures who worship each God and celebrate each and every festival with equal respect & happiness. We are aware & respect that in Sikh religion nobody can show or portray themselves as Guru Gobind Singh Ji. We request our viewers not to misinterpret it any other context."

Even the actor himself clarified his stance in a Facebook live video. He went on to say that if people will hear dialogues then it will clear the doubts that he was playing Guru Gobind Singh Ji ka Khalsa.