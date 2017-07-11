Actress Taapsee Pannu's comments on veteran Telugu director K Raghavendra Rao's style of portraying women in songs has not gone down well with some of the Telugu audience. The actress, in a candid chat with East India Company (EIC), shared her experience while shooting for her debut.

Taapsee Pannu made her acting debut with K Raghavendra Rao's Jhummandi Naadam in 2010 and later went on to become one of most sought after actresses down South. She forayed into Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor in 2013 and she wowed the filmmakers in B-Town with her performance in Hindi flicks like Baby and Pink. Following the hits, she has been flooded with several good offers now in Bollywood.

Currently, Taapsee Pannu is busy promoting her Bollywood movie Judwaa 2 which is set to release in theatres on September 29. As part of its publicity, she had taken part in a candid chat with the comedy group East India Company (EIC). She spoke about the sexist portrayal of women in films. She claimed that actresses are merely used as glam dolls.

Quoting an instance from her debut Telugu movie, Taapsee Pannu said: "The first day, they started with a song itself. And they are shooting a song which is the obsession over midriff. I was just wondering and I was clearly not prepared for this. The director who launched me is known to have the Midas touch in terms of launching actresses. He has launched Sridevi, Jayasudha at that point. So it was his 105th movie with me."

"He is known to show the sensuality of woman by showing the midriff and throwing fruits and flowers on the midriff. I saw Sridevi and others' videos and everyone had flowers and fruits thrown at them. Maybe, I was not prepared as I told you. They threw a coconut at me," she added leaving the crowd burst out in laughter.

But the casual comments of Taapsee Pannu against ace filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao did not go down well with many Telugu audiences who took to Twitter to condemn her. They opined that K Raghavendra Rao is one of the renowned Tollywood filmmakers and Tapsee has insulted the Telugu film industry by taking a dig at the director. Here are some of the comments of the Telugu fans.

