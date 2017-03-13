- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Syrias war: The conflict explained
What started with young men vandalizing the walls of a school with the words “It’s your turn, Doctor Bashar al-Assad” in February 2011 has evolved into six years of bloodshed, violence and destruction. Syria, the Arab Spring’s greatest failure, is fast approaching another anniversary. Newsweek details Syria’s descent into war, one that has transformed a people, a country, and a region, potentially forever.
Most popular