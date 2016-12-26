Terrorist
In picture: Abu NimrSyrian Observatory for Human Rights

Abu Nimr, alias Abdurrahman Shadad, has been killed in Damascus just weeks after he filmed his daughters talking to him about how they would be part of a suicide bombing. The video had drawn condemnation from all quarters. It showed the man talking to two girls — the older of whom was not even in her preteens — about the attack. 

Syrian news agency SANA reported that the older girl, who was barely 10 years old, blew herself up at a police station in Damascus. The video emerged after the incident, in which Abu Nimr — identified as an al-Qaeda operative — is shown asking his daughter: "You want to surrender so that you're raped and killed by the infidels? You want to kill them, no? We're a glorious religion, not a religion of humiliation, isn't that so darling?"

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has reported, quoting sources, that the man — whom it identified as Abo al-Nimer al-Sory — was killed after being shot and injured by "unknown militiament" in the Tishren neighbourhood in Damascus. The SOHR added: "Sources confirmed that Fateh al-Sham assassinated him, after he was working under its protection."

Jabhat Fateh al-Sham is a terrorist organisation that was earlier named the al-Nusra Front. Why they would kill one of their own operatives is still a mystery. 

The SOHR identified Abu Nimr as a resident of the area between Barza and Qaboun on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus. The monitoring group also said he had worked with a number of terrorist outfits, including the Islamic State group — also known as Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). It also said his brother and sister-in-law had blown themselves up in terrorist attacks in 2014. 

The SOHR added about the incident: "We in the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights condemn this crime against the Syrian girl Fatima and her sister, and condemn this act which result was nothing but the death of a child in her early life, and deprived her of her basic right to live."

