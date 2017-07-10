Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday said in a series of tweets that she sympathises for all the Pakistan nationals who have been trying to seek medical visas for their treatment in India.

Sushma Swaraj helps Pak baby get medical visa for treatment in India

This came after a Pakistani woman named Faiza Tanveer suffering from cancer urged Swaraj to help her visit India for treatment after her visa application was reportedly rejected by the Indian embassy in Pakistan.

The 25-year-old woman had to come to Inderprastha Dental College and Hospital (IDCH) in Ghaziabad for her cancer treatment for which she had already paid Rs 10 lakh in advance.

However, Swaraj who had last month granted a medical visa to a four-month-old Pakistani baby has reached out to Tanveer. She also requested Pakistan foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz to be considerate about Pakistani nationals.

"I am sure Mr.Sartaj Aziz also has consideration for the nationals of his country," said Swaraj in her tweet.

"All that we require is his recommendation for the grant of medical visa to Pakistan national. I see no reason why should he hesitate to give his recommendation for nationals of his own country," said Swaraj.

She also brought up Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother Avantika whose visa application is still pending.

She even expressed her grievances against Aziz who did not acknowledge the personal letter that Swaraj had written to him to allow Jadhav's mother to visit her son who has been granted a death sentence.

However, Mr.Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter. /8 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 10, 2017

However, she has said that the Indian government shall immediately grant visa to all Pakistani nationals seeking medical visa with a recommendation from Aziz.