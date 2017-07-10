Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that she personally wrote a letter to Pakistan Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz, requesting him to grant a visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, Avantika Jadhav.

We also have a visa application pending for an Indian national Mrs.Avantika Jadhav who wants to meet her son in Pakistan /5 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 10, 2017

A military court in Pakistan has sentenced Jadhav, the alleged Indian "spy", to death for "espionage and subversive activities."

Pakistan had used a video confession of Jadhav to claim that he was a RAW agent as proof. However, India has since told the International Court of Justice that Jadhav was forced to confess on camera.

India had approached the ICJ on May 8, demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former Navy officer. The Hague-based international court stayed Jadhav's hanging until it gives the final verdict.

Swaraj, on Monday, tweeted that she had requested Aziz to grant a visa to Jadhav's mother so that she could visit his son in prison.

However, the external affairs minister complained that Aziz has not even acknowledged the letter yet.

"I wrote a personal letter to Mr.Sartaj Aziz for the grant of her visa to Pakistan," Sushma Swaraj said. She added that he did not even have the courtesy to reply to her letter.

However, Mr.Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter. /8 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 10, 2017

Swaraj also added that despite Aziz not acknowledging her request, she will continue to grant visa to all the Pakistani nationals who are seeking medical visa for India with a recommendation from Aziz.