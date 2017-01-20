Survivors found in Italy avalanche as rescue operations continue

  January 20, 2017 19:09 IST
    By Storyful
Video footage released by the Italian national fire service shows people being rescued from a hotel two days after a devastating avalanche hit their hotel in the Abruzzo region in Italy. Eight survivors, including two children, have been found alive so far.
