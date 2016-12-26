The year 2016 saw the battle of superheroes on screen and at the box office. Fans of the Avengers witnessed Iron Man and other Avengers fighting against each other in Captain America: Civil War. Meanwhile, DC followers enjoyed the battle put up by Batman and Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. These movies not only entertained fans, but also introduced new characters.

Through the year, new announcements were made about spinoffs and release dates. While a few releases fall in 2017, there are others that will hit the big screen in 2018. To clear the confusion about which movie releases when, here is a list of movies to watch out for in 2017:

Logan: Scheduled to release on March 3, 2017, Logan will be the last time Hugh Jackman might portray the X-Men character, Logan. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic landscape where mutants are scarce. The film is said to be influenced by Old Man Logan comics' arc. Logan is directed by James Mangold and stars Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E Grant, and Patrick Stewart in the lead character.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2: Kept tightly under the wraps, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will revolve around the ancestry of Chris Pratt, with Kurt Russell playing the role of Peter's birth father, Ego the Living Planet. The film is scheduled to release on May 5, 2017. Apart from Pratt and Russell, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Tom Flanagan, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, and the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

Wonder Woman: Introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman's standalone movie set in during the World War I. The first female-led movie will see Wonder Woman's love interest Steve Trevor, a pilot who gets washes ashore Diana Prince's island. The film is set to release on June 2, 2017. The film features Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya, and Lucy Davis.

Transformers: The Last Knight: Set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2017, Transformers: The Last Night will see Optimus Prime searching for the Quintessons, the creators of the Transformers race. Meanwhile, Cade Yeager will be up against a new alien threat bringing Lennox back to duty. The film will see Isabela Moner as the female lead but no details about her character has been released.

Spider-Man: Homecoming: Tom Holland led Spider-Man: Homecoming will be releasing on July 7, 2017. The film will show a young Spider-Man through his adolescences and learning to channel his powers. The teenage superhero will have Iron Man aka Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr. The superhero was introduced in Captain America: Civil War as he took Iron Man's side in the fight against Captain America.

Thor: Ragnarok: Another Marvel movie to look forward to, Thor is expected to return for another fight in November 2017. While the details about the film's storyline are still unknown, the cast details are out. The film would feature Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Idris Elba, and Anthony Hopkins. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi.

Justice League: Warner Bros Justice League will bring together Superman, Batman, Lois Lane, Aquaman, The Flash, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg fighting against Steppenwolf. The story will revolve majorly around Batman and his newfound ally, Wonder Woman. The film could lead to numerous more spinoffs and more characters could be introduced. The film is slated to release in November 2017.