After a long wait, Mario fans now have an official confirmation on when the mobile version of the game "Super Mario Run" will hit the Android platform. According to Nintendo, Super Mario Run will finally be available on the world's largest mobile platform in March.

The revelation comes a month after the mobile game was listed on Google Play Store with option to pre-register to receive notifications once it is available. While Super Mario Run's arrival on Android platform was imminent, there wasn't any update on when it would arrive. Not anymore.

Much like the iOS launch, Super Mario Run on Android will also be available as a free demo at first. But gamers would need to pay $9.99 for the full game. In India, the game would cost Rs. 620, unlocking all the levels.

The free version of Super Mario Run allows players through three levels, including World Tour, Toad Rally and Kingdom Builder.

Unless you have been under the rock or alienated from the idea of games completely, Mario is one of the most popular games titles of all times. The players navigate Mario, the main character in the game, through various levels, while grabbing as many coins and power-ups as possible. Mario's quest is to rescue the queen.

Nintendo's Super Mario Run brings the legendary game from consoles to small mobile screens, which is a lot more convenient considering almost every one owns a smartphone.

Super Mario Run was launched alongside the iPhone 7 in September last year. Evidently, the mobile game first hit the iOS platform on December 15. The free-to-download game garnered significant amount of interest from users. Nintendo reportedly made $14 million in just three days after the game's release on iOS platform and crossed over 40 million downloads in just four days.

Clearly, Super Mario Run was an instant hit and its swift success made it the fastest-selling iOS game in the history of App Store, CNET reported. It remains to be seen if the success of the game on iOS platform can be resonated on Android launch.

Nintendo has no intention of stopping at just one game this year. The developer is planning to launch 2-3 games a year this year onwards. Next up in line is Nintendo's Fire Emblem: Heroes, which is expected to arrive on both Android and iOS platforms on February 2, 2017. Fire Emblem: Heroes is a strategy RPG game, where two kingdoms will be pitted against one another in a battle.