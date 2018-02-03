Every year Super Bowl LII draws more than 100 million viewers in the United States. Hence the big studios and advertisers aim this big event to tease their upcoming releases. So, movie and TV fans, be ready to catch a glimpse from your favourite show or movie during the halftime shows.

This year, Super Bowl LII will see the New England Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC February 4 at 6:30 pm ET.

The big event will air on NBC in the US and BBC and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK respectively. Anywhere outside of the US, people have to rely on various social media to catch the adverts.

So, keep your eyes glued to the screen to watch the trailers for the below-mentioned movie and TV series.

Movies

Disney

Disney is expected to release the trailers for one or two films during the broadcast. This could be Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time or The Incredibles 2.

The trailer for another big project Solo: A Star Wars Story will be unveiled during Good Morning America the morning after the Super Bowl.

Universal Studios

NBC's sister studio Universal is expected to push two films: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Skyscraper.

20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox will steal the spotlight by its Jennifer Lawrence action flick, Red Sparrow. Alongside, Deadpool 2 may get a trailer too.

Paramount Pictures

Viacom's Paramount will showcase a new trailer for Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

Netflix

Netflix's Cloverfield sequel God Particle trailer is ready to make debut during Super Bowl halftime.

Television

Hulu

Castle Rock — the teaser for Hulu's new Stephen King series will air during the big game has already arrived. But it will still be broadcast during the game as well.

NBC

As noted by Entertainment Weekly, NBC will air a new episode of This Is Us Season 2 — Episode 14. The episode is titled as Super Bowl Sunday.

HBO

HBO will premiere the trailer for the second season of Westworld.

Netflix

Altered Carbon and Jessica Jones Season 2 could get trailer during the halftime of the football league.