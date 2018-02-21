Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan has transformed himself as mathematician Anand Kumar in upcoming biopic film Super 30. After the first look, Hrithik's on-set pictures were earlier been leaked online from Varanasi and now, from Jaipur.

The Vikas Bahl movie features Hrithik in a never-seen-before role and thus, the pictures are making fans more curious.

The recently leaked photos show the Greek God of Bollywood in a shabby shirt and trousers with a ghamcha on his right shoulder. He is seen selling pappad on Jaipur streets on a bicycle. The actor is unrecognizable and it looks like the locals also couldn't figure out who is he.

Here are the pictures:

Earlier, Hrithik's photos from Varanasi were doing the rounds on social media. In all the pictures, the actor looked every bit like the famed educator with a rugged look and deep grey eyes.

Hrithik Roshan's heroine in the film will be television actress Mrunal Thakur, who rose to fame as Bulbul in popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Super 30 is based on Anand Kumar's biography Super 30: Changing The World 30 Students at a Time, and will narrate Anand's rise to fame as the founder of the Super 30 program.

The 44-year-old mathematician runs the prestigious Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in Patna, Bihar. He coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE. Anand's mission was launched in 2002 with the sole aim of grooming IIT aspirants who couldn't afford tuition fees.

