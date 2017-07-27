The makers of Baadshaho have recently released the song video Piya More, starring Sunny Leone and flamboyant Emraan Hashmi. The song video became an instant hit, but now it has been accused of copying.

Film-maker Jai Prakash has alleged Piya More is copied from another song titled Nasha Sar Pe Chadke Bole from the 2014 movie Dee Saturday Night. Interestingly, both songs are composed by Ankit Tiwari.

"I was shocked when I heard Piya More, it's the same as Nasha Sar Pe Chadke Bole. They must have asked Ankit to compose an item song and he conveniently lifted the song from my film. Ankit must have thought, 'film kisiko maloom nahi hai, producer flop baitha hua hai, kaun action lega?'" Prakash told Mid-Day.

He said he would take legal action against the makers of the song Piya More. "I am shocked that people like Bhushan Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Milan Luthria, who are spending Rs 100 crore on the film, cannot create another original song," Prakash said adding he will try to stop the release of Baadshaho if needed.

While Ankit denied any similarity between the two songs, T-Series president Vinod Bhanushali played it safe saying there was no way they could know if Piya More was copied, and asserted that Prakash should settle the issue with Ankit.

Although the two songs do not appear to be exactly same, the intro of both the tracks has striking resemblances. Watch the two videos here and decide.