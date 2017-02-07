Actors Sunny Leone and Amisha Patel may be questioned by police in connection with a Ponzi scheme that has been unearthed in Noida, and is believed to be worth Rs 3,700 crore. At least 6.5 lakh investors have reportedly been duped by the scam, following which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and a Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police busted the racket.

As part of the crackdown, which followed more than 4,500 complaints received through emails, the STF also arrested three persons who are associated with the multi-level marketing scam. They include Anubhav Mittal, the alleged mastermind of the entire scam, which is now being probed by several agencies and organisations other than the ED and the STF, like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Sunny Leone may be interrogated

So where do Raees actress Sunny Leone and Ameesha Patel tie in? Apparently, these two were present at the launch of IntMaart, an online fashion and clothing portal floated by Mittal. The event in question had taken place at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Noida on November 29 last year. There are photos of the actresses with Mittal as well, and have found their way to social media, where they are being shared.

A senior STF official told Business Today: "These celebrities attended the inaugural programme of Mittal's new venture and their names were used to promote a fake scheme to dupe investors so they are party to crime under Money Circulation Schemes Act. If needed, a notice will be sent to them for questioning."

He added: "The company spent over one crore rupees for the launch-cum-birthday celebration as they paid Rs 25 lakh to the hotel and a hefty amount was paid to the celebrities apart from their travel and lodging to attend the launch." The birthday was of Mittal himself, but nothing of the sort was apparently mentioned on the invite for the event.

The STF, meanwhile, has sought legal counsel on asking celebrities like of Sunny Leone to join the investigation.