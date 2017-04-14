Someone has finally dared to clash with Salman Khan at the box office and that is none other than Sunny Deol. Sunny's Bhaiyyaji Superhit will be released on the same date as Salman's Tubelight.

The makers of Bhaiyyaji Superhit have confirmed that the movie will hit the screens along with Tubelight. The producer of Sunny's upcoming movie is confident that people will like the film and so he is okay with clashing with Salman's big film.

"In the past, we have had many instances when two films hit screens and both did well. Besides, we are presenting Sunny in a new avatar. He has a double role in the film and I am sure his fans will love him," Deccan Chronicle quoted Bhaiyyaji Superhit producer Mahindra Dhariwal as saying.

Sunny too reportedly agreed to release his movie with Tubelight as he trusts the producer. "I am aware they (Salman and Sunny) are good friends, but this clash won't affect their friendship," the producer added.

The report, however, said that distributors of Bhaiyyaji Superhit are not comfortable with the idea of releasing the film with Salman's Tubelight. "Despite all the distributors warning the makers of Bhaiyyaji Superhit not to release it, as getting screens would be difficult, they are confident about the content and hence they are clashing," the report quoted a source as saying.

Well, this seems to be an act of much courage from the makers of Bhaiyyaji Superhit and Sunny himself, as no other star in recent past dared to clash with Salman at the box office. The superstar is having a streak of blockbusters – from Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Sultan, and now Tubelight has a lot of hype around the film. The two movies will lock horns on June 25 this year.