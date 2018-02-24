Singer and music composer Ankit Tiwari finally married Pallavi Shukla in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on February 23.

Ankit shared the first picture of the newlyweds on his social media page. In the picture, the groom looked dapper in sherwani while the bride donned a red and orange lehenga. The couple looks much-in-love.

He captioned the image with a lovely message: "In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make #finallymarried #love #married #life #love"

It was a traditional North Indian wedding and was attended by Ankit's close friends and relatives.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the singer's paternal grandmother had arranged the wedding after she met Pallavi on a train journey.

The Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu singer is said to be too busy with his work commitments and hence, would be hosting a reception for his industry friends in Mumbai next month.

"Usually, weddings in our family last 10-12 days, but Ankit doesn't have the time. His shows are booked months in advance and we worked on his dates," Ankit's older brother Ankur had told the daily.

Talking about Pallavi, the Galliyan singer had told the Times of India: "She's a very sweet girl and already gets along very well with everyone at home, which is what matters most, as ours is a very close-knit family."

"My parents had never stopped me from having a love marriage, but my experience with love has been rather bad. So, I am happy with the choice my parents have made for me. After all, every parent wants the best for their child. It's going to be the start of a new phase in my life and I want it to be a really good one!" he added.