Nearly three years after the incident, the sunken Sewol ferry has been salvaged. It was finally moved onto land after being lifted 44 metres from the ocean floor. The salvage operation took almost three weeks. The ferry sank after travelling too fast while being overloaded on 16 April 2014. The disaster killed 304 people, mostly children on a school trip.
Sunken South Korean ferry Sewol moved to land
- April 9, 2017 14:58 IST
