A woman who was gravely injured in the Sunjwan terror attack, which took the lives of at least six people, including four security personnel and two civilians, not only survived the attack but also gave birth to a healthy baby on Saturday night.

The 35-week pregnant woman, who has been identified as Parmjeet Kaur, was shot in her lower back after the four terrorists, who had barged into the family quarters of the Brigade Army camp in the Sunjwan area of Jammu, opened fire at the security forces and civilians.

Kaur was at the house of her relative Lt Madan Lal Choudhary when the attack took place. She was immediately flown to a military hospital in an Army chopper, where she underwent a Cesarean section.

Kaur delivered a baby girl weighing 2.5 kg. However, Choudhary died in the attack.

A Twitter user named Kaveri shared the woman's story and described the survival of both Kaur and her daughter as a miracle.

She shared a photo of the baby as well.

Meanwhile, the security forces killed all four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists. The militants had sneaked into the 36 Brigade Sunjuwan military station, which has over 150 houses in the campus and lodges over 3,500 troops, in the early hours of Saturday from a canal on the rear end of the premises.

A red alert was sounded in the city and the district administration of Jammu had also asked schools within 500 meters of the camp to remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Nine people were injured in the attack. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti paid a visit to the injured at the Military Hospital in Jammu on Saturday evening.