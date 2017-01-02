Comedian Sunil Grover has denied the rumours that he is filing a police complaint against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He has declared the news to be fake.

It was reported that Sunil received threats from Dawood at 12 noon on January 2, following which he and director Vishal Mishra decided to file a complaint at Parliament Street Police station in New Delhi. The threats were reportedly due to Sunil's upcoming movie, Coffee With D.

However, the news turned out to be fake as Sunil took to Twitter and clarified that he is not going to file any police complaint. "I am not in Delhi. I am not filing any complaint against anybody. It's a fake news," he tweeted. Although Sunil said that he is not going to file any police complaint, it is still not clear if the actor actually got any threat calls from the don.

Best known for his appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil will be seen playing the character of a TV journalist in Coffee With D. His character in the film appears to be inspired from popular TV journalist Arnab Goswami. The trailer of the comedy movie shows some funny lines on Dawood.

I am not in Delhi. I am not filing any complaint against anybody. It's a fake news. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) 2 January 2017

Check the trailer of Coffee With D here: