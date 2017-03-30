Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fallout has become a big topic of discussion in the entertainment world. A few days ago, there were reports that Sunil has shot The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming episode, but the comedian rubbished the rumours.

Sunil has confirmed that he will not continue with The Kapil Sharma Show and has definitely quit. When asked whether he is shooting for Kapil's show or not, he told Mid-Day: "It's all a lie." In fact, he even dismissed the rumours of him joining a new show on a different channel.

"At present, I am focusing on live shows and nothing else. I am also not talking to any other channel," Sunil said. However, the comedian, who is popular for his act of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi, is presently is under contract with Sony Entertainment Television.

It looks like the incident on the flight back from Melbourne has made Sunil very upset. Kapil apparently threw a shoe at him, slapped and abused him as well. Kapil is said to have abused all his team members, and thus, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar have also quit the show.

Due to their fallout, The Kapil Sharma Show has adversely been affected as people loved Sunil. However, the makers tried to entertain the audience on the last episode by calling stand up comedians like Raju Shrivastav, Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi.

Now, the channel has announced on their Twitter handle that the upcoming episode will see a new face. Who will be the person? Will Krushna Abhishek, who is trying to get his way in Kapil's show, be the one?

Koi aa raha hai Kapil ke mohalle mein apni kalakari ka dhamaka karne. Stay tuned to know what's going to happen in #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/pwplISLLrD — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 28, 2017

