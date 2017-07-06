Ever since Suits premiered back in 2011, the whole premise of the drama had been centred around Mike and what happens if the truth about Mike not being a lawyer is finally revealed.

That question got answered in Season 6, and the upcoming instalment will see the show moving into a different direction. Season 6 ended with Mike returning to Pearson Specter Litt and Harvey taking up charge as the head of the law firm. It is going to be a whole new adventure for the duo moving forward.

Also read: Spider-Man: Homecoming box office prediction: Tom Holland movie to surpass $100 million mark during opening weekend?

"Their relationship has progressed so much in these years, and we just wanted to get back to them being together and see how their relationship progresses under these new circumstances," Suits executive producer Aaron Korsh told Entertainment Weekly.

He also hinted at Season 7 focusing more on Donna and what she wants out of her life.

"Obviously we have a backdrop of Donna and Harvey and they have a romantic history and their feelings for each other on a personal level are always hanging in the air, particularly in the heightened interactions that they sometimes have," said Korsh.

"To some degree, she's saying, I don't know if I want more with you, I don't know if I want more with business, but I want more. That's all going through her mind. So, we're going to follow that through next year and I don't really want to give the specifics, because a) I don't want to, and b) we're still formulating them," he added.

Suits will return to USA Network on July 12. The first episode is titled Skin in the Game and the synopsis reads: "Mike returns to Pearson Spector Litt; Harvey takes the reins; Louis manages new associates; Donna and Rachel find their places."

In India, Suits will be aired on Comedy Central.