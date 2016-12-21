The first half of Suits Season 6 ended with Jessica announcing her departure from the firm, something that came as a shock to Harvey and Louis, who will now have to resolve their differences to take the firm to newer heights.

The final moments of the legal drama also saw Harvey and Donna holding hands, something that has piqued the interest of a lot of fans who believe the second half of Season 6 would deal with Harvey and Donna romance.

While executive producer Aaron Korsh has been mum about the show finally bringing Harvey and Donna together, he did reveal to TVLine that the second half of Season 6 will see Harvey undergoing some personal growth. "We talked, as writers, about what that means. Does it mean he goes back to therapy? Does it mean he deals with his mother? Does it mean he gets into a deeper relationship with Donna? All of these possibilities were tossed around… and we ended up picking one or some of them," said Korsh.

Suits Season 6 episode 11 is being directed by Patrick J. Adams, who plays Mike Ross in the legal drama. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in September, the actor revealed that the episode is going to be a great one and it will see Mike realising that his past is not done haunting him.

"In general it's setting us off on this path of what's next for everybody," Adams said of the show's winter premiere. "Mike is desperately searching for where he's going to fit next and realising that even though he's paid the price and done his time that it's still something that's going to get in the way of him accomplishing his dreams now. He can't really shake the fact that he was sent to prison. It's a great episode."

Suits Season 6 episode 11 will air on January 25 on USA Network.