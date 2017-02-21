- Play Massive fire destroys dozens of homes in Lagos
Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
-
X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK's Eurovision entry
Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Suicide bombers attack Pakistan court killing at least five
Suicide bombers attacked a court complex in Pakistan on 21 February, killing at least five people, officials said. A spokesman for the Pakistani Talibans Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction claimed responsibility for the attack in the northwestern town of Charsadda. A string of bombings in Pakistan over the past 10 days has killed more than 100 people.
