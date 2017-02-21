Suicide bombers attack Pakistan court killing at least five

  • February 21, 2017 16:33 IST
    By Reuters
Suicide bombers attack Pakistan court killing at least five Close
Suicide bombers attacked a court complex in Pakistan on 21 February, killing at least five people, officials said. A spokesman for the Pakistani Talibans Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction claimed responsibility for the attack in the northwestern town of Charsadda. A string of bombings in Pakistan over the past 10 days has killed more than 100 people.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular