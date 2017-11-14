After taking his own time, Kiccha Sudeep has finally given his nod to act in Chiranjeevi's mega-budget film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor will be playing an important role in the movie directed by Surender Reddy.

"Sudeep was met by director Surender Reddy and a representative from the production house, a few days ago. The talks between both the parties started several months ago and the actor, although, was interested, took his own time as he is tied up with multiple projects," a source told International Business Times, India.

However, Sudeep has worked on the dates and has agreed to allow 45-50 days for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. "The makers were particular about having him on board and want to have best artists in place as the film will be made not just for the Telugu cine goers, but also for PAN Indian audience," the source adds.

Although he has agreed, it is not clear whether Sudeep has signed the project on the dotted lines. The Eega star will be seen as a Kannadiga, a friend of the title role played by Chiranjeevi. However, it will be formally announced soon.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was announced long ago, but the shooting is yet to begin. As per a report, it is likely to take off in December.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara are also there in important roles. AR Rahman has been roped in to compose music, while Rathnavelu will handle the cinematography department.

Coming back to Sudeep, he has almost wrapped up his portion in Prem's The Villain. He will begin his next flick Pailwan in January first week and simultaneously work on Kottigobba 2. The Hebbuli actor is also part of Ambi Ninage Vayasaito, which has Ambareesh and Suhasini in the important roles.

The actor will be also making his debut in Hollywood next year in a film directed by Eddie Arya.