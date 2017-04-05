Singer Suchitra, who shocked Kollywood with the controversial leaked pictures last month, has been finally spotted with her husband Karthik. The couple seems to have sorted out their differences and their relationship is back on track.

It was earlier revealed that Suchitra and Karthik's relationship was strained and that they were not living together anymore. They have apparently overcome the dark phase now and are living together.

The couple is currently in the US and Karthik himself has given indications of their rekindled relationship. The latest video posted by him on Facebook shows the couple staying together. He is currently working on his new comedy special, which will be released in September 2017.

Suchitra hit the headlines in March, when she made shocking claims on Twitter. It all started when the singer took to the social media site to claim that Dhanush and Simbu sexually assaulted her. The allegations reached a shocking stage when tweets revealed some private photos of the celebrities.

Suchitra dragged the names of celebrities like Trisha Krishnan, Rana Daggubati, Chinmayi Sripaada, Anirudh Ravichander and Sanchita Shetty. Initially, the tweets were ignored, but they gradually gained the media's attention after she started sharing private photos of the celebrities.

Her husband first tried to brush off the incident by claiming that her account was hacked. The "hacker" even claimed that sex tapes of a couple of celebrities would be leaked. Later, Suchitra's husband admitted to her doing this, but said that she was going through a lot of mental stress.

Karthik also apologised to the celebrities who were targeted by Suchitra. In the end, her account was deactivated.