Gautami has responded to the rumors of her daughter Subhalaxmi making her debut in upcoming Tamil movie Varma. The actress has said that her daughter is busy with her studies and does not have plans to make her debut at this stage.

"Taken aback to see news about my daughter's acting debut. Subhalaxmi is committed to her studies and has no plans for acting now. Thank you all for your blessings on her. [sic]" Gautami tweeted.

Rumors were rife that Subhalaxmi was making her acting debut opposite Dhruv in Varma, which is a remake of blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. Dhruv is Chiyaan Vikram's son.

There are reports that Shalini Pandey, who starred in the original version, has been brought on board for the Tamil remake. Nonetheless, the makers are yet to announce the complete cast.

Meanwhile, the team has completed its first schedule of shooting in Kathmandu and returned to Chennai. National Award winning filmmaker Bala is directing the movie, the dialogues are written by director Raju Murugan of Cuckoo and Joker fame.

Arjun Reddy was written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film, which became a sleeper hit, was made on a shoestring budget and grossed over Rs 41 crore at the worldwide box office.

There are reports suggesting that the movie is getting a Bollywood remake as well, in which Ranveer Singh will play the lead, whereas in the Kannada version Yash is likely to play the lead.