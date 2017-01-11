Stunning timelapse shows ice floating down the Danube

  • January 11, 2017 20:54 IST
    By Storyful
This timelapse video shows the icy conditions on the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary, on the January. Hungarian authorities had to suspend shipping on the river because of the risk from the floating ice. Freezing temperatures have gripped Hungary, Poland, Greece, Russia the Czech Republic and Ukraine in the past week.
