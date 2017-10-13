Stranger Things fans worldwide have been curious over Will Byers' sudden disappearance ever since the first season ended.

The wait will be over very soon as the second season of the Netflix horror sci-fi drama debuts just before Halloween this year. But ahead of it, the makers have been unveiling a few short teasers.

Also read: Stranger Things Season 2 to unveil Eleven's origin? [TEASER]

A new teaser released on Thursday revealed the release date of the final trailer for Stranger Things Season 2 — Friday The 13th.

You can watch the trailer on various official social media channels (Facebook/Twitter/Instagram) of Stranger Things.

The trailer teaser was first shared from the Stranger Things official Twitter account.

It has a voice counting from one to 13 and gives us some significant brief glimpses — Will Byers getting treated in a hospital, Dustin and Steve looking down a hole with a torchlight, Nancy looking concerned, a gang going adventuring wearing some Halloween masks, Chief Hopper being ill-treated, Eleven running through the woods, doors unlocking themselves, and more.

Watch the clip below.

Out of everything, the most important glimpse is a possibly a flashback of Eleven's mother Terry Ives, who also was a participant in the Project MKUltra programme conducted by the CIA at the Hawkins National Lab, and later died due to the consequences.

Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathon Byers), and Matthew Modine (Dr Martin Brenner) will reprise their role in Season 2.