The news about the hit action franchise, The Matrix, returning with a new film made headlines of late. Writer Zak Penn clarified that the new Matrix movie will be an original piece and not a reboot.

It has now been reported by BirthMoviesDeath.com that Warner Bros is considering a prequel to the first film focusing on young Morpheus. The character could be played by Michael B Jordan.

Birth.Movies.Death wrote: "According to two independent sources we've spoken with, one idea that's gained a lot of support is a prequel film starring Michael B. Jordan as a young Morpheus. Our understanding is that a Morpheus film has long been a concept favored by the folks at Warner Bros. The studio has established a writer's room (a sure-fire sign that WB is gunning for multiple films/franchises), and our further understanding is that this Morpheus idea is one of several being kicked around."

Morpheus, the captain of the Nebuchadnezzar, was played by Laurence Fishburne. Though, a lot of back stories related to Morpheus including his early relationship with Niobe and his visit to The Oracle were touched upon in the series, the prequel could plunge deep into his past.

Earlier, a number of websites reported that it could be a reboot, like WB's recent project – Kong: Skull Island. But Zak Penn cleared the air on Twitter saying it will not be a reboot.

He took to the social platform and wrote:

All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT the Matrix. People who know Animatrix and the comics understand. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 15, 2017

Can't comment yet except to say that the words "reboot" and "remake" were from an article. Let's stop responding to inaccurate news. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

If I were going to recast Keanu Reeves, I would cast Keanu Reeves. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017