Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Thursday:

Wipro: The software maker would sell hosted data center services operations to U.S.-based Ensono for $405 million.

Havells India: The electrical equipments maker signed agreement with Hyundai Electric for manufacturing magnetic contactors.

Bharat Dynamics: The initial public offering of defence public sector undertaking saw 46 percent subscription on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

NMDC: The state-owned miner to consider first interim dividend on March 17.

Fortis Healthcare: The TPG Capital-Manipal Health Enterprises combine and IHH Healthcare Bhd could acquire shares from the public and banks to wrest control of Fortis, Mint newspaper reported citing two people directly aware of the ongoing negotiations.

Welspun Enterprises: The company said National Highway Authority of India will undertake re-bidding for Tamil Nadu highway project.

Sintex Plastics Technologies: The company allotted 6.67 crore convertible shares to promoter Star Line Leasing on preferential basis.

UltraTech Cement: The company has increased its bid for Binani Cement to about Rs 6,600 crore from about Rs 6,200 crore earlier, chief financial officer told Mint newspaper on Wednesday.