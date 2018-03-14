Stephen Hawking, one of the world's most influential physicists died at the age of 76 on Wednesday, March 14. Born in the year 1942, Hawking was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 1963, leaving him wheelchair-bound and largely unable to speak except through a voice synthesizer.

His condition did not stop him from pursuing his interests and making some intense discoveries in the field of physics. Hawking authored "A Brief History of Time" in 1988, which sold more than 10 million copies.

But that's not the only major contribution or discovery that Hawking will be remembered for. Take a look at all the major discoveries and achievements made by Hawking over the years.

Large Scale Structure of Space-Time published in 1968 Discovery of black holes radiation in 1970 Hawking radiation theory published in journal Nature in 1973 "A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes" published in 1988 Black Holes and Baby Universes, and other Essays published in 1993 "Stephen Hawking's Universe: The Cosmos Explained" published in 1998 "Universe in a Nutshell" published in 2001 "The Theory of Everything: The Origin and Fate of the Universe" published in 2002 Solved the Black Hole paradox after arguing for almost 30 years that black holes destroy everything that falls into it.

Hawking's death has left a void in the world of science. Over the years, he has made some breakthrough discoveries that will live through time. His quotes and books inspired millions around the world.

In a statement released by Hawking's family, children Lucy, Robert and Tim said, "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."