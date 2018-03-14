Stephen Hawking has passed away aged 76, his family confirmed.

Professor Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.

"His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world.

"He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.'

"we will miss him forever."

https://twitter.com/ibtimes_india/status/973770261815316480?ref_src=twcamp%5Ecopy%7Ctwsrc%5Eandroid%7Ctwgr%5Ecopy%7Ctwcon%5E7090%7Ctwterm%5E3

Hawking died on March 14, which is observed as National Pi Day, and which happens to be the birthday of the other renowned physicist Albert Einstein. Hawking was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 1963 at the age of 21. The disease progressed a lot more slowly than in most cases, this allowed him to continue his research in spite of his condition.

Hawking, known world over as the author of "A brief History of Time" also served as the Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge.

Professor Hawking is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA), a lifetime member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the US.