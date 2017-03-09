Statue of young girl stares down Wall Street bull

As many American women prepare to draw attention to their role in the workplace, a Wall Street firm on Tuesday (7 March) put up a statue of a girl in front of Lower Manhattans well-known bronze charging bull, as if to fearlessly stare it down.Placing the diminutive, grade school-aged girl in front of the massive bull on the eve of International Womens Day was a way of calling attention to the lack of gender diversity on corporate boards and the pay gap of women working in financial services, a spokeswoman for State Street Global Advisors said.