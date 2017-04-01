If there is one thing related to the characters in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi that Star Wars fans are really curious to know about, it is the relationship between Darth Vader and Kylo Ren.

It has already been speculated that The Sith Lord will appear as a force ghost and try to bring back his grandson to the light side in the upcoming science fiction film series. But how will he do it effectively?

Doug Chiang, the executive creative director and vice president of Lucasfilm, has the answer. He revealed that Darth Vader had a specific reason for choosing Mustafar as his home base and built his castle on an existing structure, which was an ancient lava dam.

"It was to come back here to meditate, to rejuvenate, to reconnect with himself. It became a very spiritual place, and it was all centered around his bacta tank. And that's where the form language all built around there," Chiang told Uproxx.

Will it be the meeting place of Darth Vader and Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi? Well, Chiang did not answer that, but he teased that Mustafar will be seen in the upcoming films.

Meanwhile, the organisers of Star Wars Celebration revealed that Canadian actor and producer Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars films, will make an appearance in the annual event for the first time since 2002.

Epic tribute to 40 years of Star Wars on April 13 at Celebration Orlando. Don't miss these amazing guests! https://t.co/xY2ZqxZX9d pic.twitter.com/h1hQdCEwlT — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) 31 March 2017

"Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), star of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, returns to Celebration for the first time since 2002. Christensen will also meet fans and sign autographs at the show," stated StarWars.com.

So it can be assumed that the Canadian actor will have a major role to play in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi. To know more, watch the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando live on Star Wars.com.

Check out The Star Wars Show below for some exciting announcement about Star Wars Celebration: