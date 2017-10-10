Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Official Trailer

As tickets go on sale for the films release on 14 December (in the UK, 15 December everywhere else) LucasFilm has revealed a brand new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Offering a bit more information than the first trailer back in April, the footage gives little away in regard to the plot of the film, and doesnt even show off any of its new characters. Instead it tees up some mysteries. Is Rey tempted by the dark side? Why is Luke so scared of her? Is Kylo getting a redemption arc? The Last Jedi stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyongo, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.