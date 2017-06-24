Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi is less than six months away from its worldwide release and fans are eagerly waiting for the first full-length footage of it.

While speculations are rife that a new trailer will be released in the second or third week of July, the cast and crew are tight-lipped about it. Meanwhile, details of a new footage were found on the official website of British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

Some of the franchise fans shared the screenshot of the webpage and it states that a trailer of The Last Jedi was passed uncut. Since the total length of the video is much less than that of the first teaser, it is believed to be a sizzle reel.

Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh stated that a sizzle reel is currently in development and it will be released in the upcoming weeks. According to him, the footage could be released before the trailer and it might be the same video, or an extension of the one that was screened during the Disney shareholders' meeting in April.

"It could be a long sizzle reel borrowing the shots from the private sizzle reel that had the shots of Rey with the orbs around her head and Finn running. All those interesting shots could be inserted into the footage for the public," Zeroh said in his YouTube video.

The theorist also shared details about the release date of the first full length trailer and quite a few leaked details. He said that the first full-length footage of Star Wars VIII could be released during the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2017 rather than the D23 expo.

"Disney apparently is aiming at SDCC for releasing the trailer of The Last Jedi. It is because the franchise is planning to promote the Han Solo movie and make announcement about 2020 Star Wars film during the D23 expo" Zeroh said.

Check out the leaked trailer details of Star Wars: Episode VIII below

Captain Phasma swinging her sphere around for a split second

A distance shot of the stone steps with Rey walking up them at a steady pace

Yoda's presence will felt be through his voice

Rain sequences of Luke Skywalker wearing the black cloak that was featured during Star Wars Celebrations.

A close shot of Rey igniting the Skywalker lightsaber

Shot of Finn shooting his blaster in an ally which appears to be at Canto Bight

In the meantime, a new fan theory suggests that former stormtrooper Finn is the child of General Leia Organa and Lando Calrissian. The shocking theory is as below:

Han Solo is off on one of his missions trading or smuggling and Lando Calrissian comes in and looks after Leia and they have an affair. Han thinks it is his kid but Leia realises when the baby is born Han will realise it's not his kid. Lando takes the child. Leia lies to Han and says she lost the baby in childbirth and that (the apparent loss of a child) is what causes the rift in their relationship.

