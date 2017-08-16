Star Maa continues to rule the chart of top five Telugu TV channels, but Jr NTR-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu has failed to make it to the list of top five Telugu programs.

Bigg Boss Telugu, which had huge hype and promotion, has been on air on Star Maa from July 16. Its inaugural episode registered 16.18 TRP ratings, which is said to be the highest number for a Telugu TV show.

It also marks the debut of actor Jr NTR in the small screen industry and the young tiger's fans have been eagerly waiting to see the show pop up in the chart of top five Telugu TV programs.

But Bigg Boss Telugu has failed to make it to the list even once in the last four weeks. It has come as a big disappointment for the fans of Jr NTR. What upset them the most is the performance of Rana Daggubati's debut show No 1 Yaari With Rana, which had made it to the list in the last week of July.

Star Maa was in the third rank in the list of top five Telugu TV channels, a week before it started telecasting Bigg Boss Telugu. Surprisingly, the channel jumped to the top spot in the opening week of the Jr NTR's show. Since then, the channel has been topping the chart in the last four weeks.

In the 31st week of 2017, Star Maa has landed in the first rank with its impressions 54,0147,000. Three of its TV serials have performed well and made it to the list of the top five Telugu TV programs. As per Barc India, Kumkuma Puvvu has landed in the top place with its weekly impressions – 8,318,000, while Koyilamma and Malleswari graced fourth and fifth ranks with their impressions - 5,887,000 and 5,876,000, respectively.

Bigg Boss Telugu is said to be one of the costliest ventures of Star Maa. However, the sources from the TV channel claim that this reality show is running successfully in profits. The makers of the show are happy with its performance and they hope that it will be an even bigger success as it nears its grand finale.

Bigg Boss Telugu started with 14 celebrities locked inside the house. Six contestants have been evicted from the house in the last four weeks, while two celebs like Diksha Panth and Navdeep made wildcard entries. The show has completed 32 days and it will run for another 39 days before it ends with the grand finale.