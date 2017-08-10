A 38- year-old woman has filed a complaint against her former colleague of stalking, extortion and sexual assault. The accused happened to be her senior.

She mentioned in her complaint that the man not only assaulted her in India but continued stalking her even after she moved to Australia with her husband and two children.

The police have booked the accused and slapped charges of rape, cheating, voyeurism and criminal intimidation, according to Mail Today report.

How it all began

The woman and the accused met in the office for the first time. They were in the same company but the accused was based out of Hyderabad office while the victim had been working in Gurugram office.The nature of the job demanded the victim to stay in constant touch with him.

She explained that they used to have regular teleconference sessions and he often travelled to Gurugram for work. He was consciously trying to be friendly and empathetic and started involving her in his projects. He began publicly appreciating her for her efforts.

Soon the accused started discussing his personal life. He would frequently call her to narrate stories about the difficulties that he was facing.

The victim explained that the man would talk about his cruel and selfish wife who had eloped with her cousin and he was raising a daughter with special needs all by himself. He told her that he needed a friend in such difficult times.

At the Gurugram residence

Back in March 2013, after he somehow got to know that she would be alone in her Gurugram house, the accused called her and informed that he would visit her in the evening.

While narrating the series of events that took place that evening, the complainant said she poured him and herself a cold drink. After serving him the drink, the woman went to the kitchen for a few minutes. After they finished the drink, the victim said that she fell unconscious.

When she woke up, she found herself nude while the accused, seated in a chair, asked her to forget what had happened and threatened her to keep quiet. He also warned her that she would lose her job and reputation if she raises her voice.

He threatened her that he would leak her photographs and video which he shot. He used to blackmail and made her please him and keep him happy.

The sexual and mental abuse continued

Following the event that took place at the Gurugram place, the victim was forced to go to high-end parties and various cities across the country.

Each time she made an attempt to escape, he would blackmail by saying that he would show the videos to her husband, thus leaving her with no choice but to comply.

She further revealed that the accused started extorting money from her and that she had paid nearly Rs 20 lakh to him – a lump sum that he demanded to end the assault.

But even after paying the money, the sexual abuse did not stop. The man stalked her so closely that she even knew about her plans of relocating to Australia with her family.

After the family moved to Australia

Even the international boundaries could not prevent the man from stalking her. He reportedly sent a detailed message to her husband regarding the flaw in her character and even sent them emails which made her feel that he was still following her.

She had even thought of informing the police while she was staying in India but chose not to due to the uncomfortable situation that might follow.

One day, the victim recalled, she was walking down the street in Melbourne when she felt that someone tapped her shoulder, introduced himself as the accused and warned, "Prepare to die." By the time, she turned around, she could not find anyone.