The Bengaluru Metro service across the city has been temporarily halted, forcing lakhs of commuters to choose other modes of transport. The commuters were in for a shock on Friday, July 7, morning when they reached the stations and found that BMRCL had downed the shutters. The service starts at 5 am each morning, but none of the trains have been in service today.

The reason behind the shutdown is said to be the arrest of a few metro employees on Thursday after a spat with the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) constables guarding the Central College Metro station.

The shuffle had resulted in an FIR being registered against five BMRCL employees for assaulting KSISF personnel.

"Trains from all four directions are not operating from this morning. About 300 BMRCL staff are protesting at Byapanahalli Metro station against the police brutality on one of their staff," Deccan Herald quoted UA Vasanth Rao, chief public relations officer, BMRCL, as saying.

"Protesting Metro staff are demanding the release of their colleagues and decided not to attend work until then. We are trying to resolve the issue and resume train operations as early as possible."

Efforts were made to pacify the employees but to no avail and the service remains shut as of now.