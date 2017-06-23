Baahubali series was a time-consuming and tiring project for SS Rajamouli. The director spent five years working on the two-part multilingual flick. Although it was highly rewarding in terms of money and recognition, the efforts put by the filmmaker were immense compared to his other films. Now, the director is ready to move on to his next film.

SS Rajamouli will now work on a regular commercial movie. He has reportedly advised his writer-father KV Vijayendra Prasad to come up with a masala entertainer focusing more on the emotional side. The director's forte has always been narrating stories high on emotions and he is set to return to his usual style of making, reports said.

The movie is reportedly taking off in December and the basic storyline has been already finalised. DVV Danaiah is said to be bankrolling the untitled flick, which was initially reported to be a revenge drama. The genre of the film might get changed once the script takes shape.

SS Rajamouli has been tight-lipped about the cast. But some unconfirmed reports had claimed Allu Arjun might be playing one of the key roles in the flick.

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 has completed eight weeks in theatres and has grossed over Rs. 1,700 crore at the worldwide box office. The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer will be released in China in September, keeping the dream of hitting Rs. 2,000-crore mark alive.